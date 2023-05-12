PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $68.73.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,650,743. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

