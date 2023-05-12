Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Issued By Raymond James

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AY. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of AY stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5,933.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after buying an additional 494,472 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after buying an additional 46,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after buying an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,117,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

