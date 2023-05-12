Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Entera Bio Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.82. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.
