Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Entera Bio Ltd. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.82. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

In other Entera Bio news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,800 shares in the company, valued at $87,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entera Bio by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

