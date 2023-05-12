Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.73 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.13.

TSE RY opened at C$129.84 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$140.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$131.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

