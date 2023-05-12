Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LSXMK. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 107,508 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

