Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $954.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp purchased 380,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 84,179,806 shares of company stock valued at $154,261,572 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 723,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 695,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $2,749,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

