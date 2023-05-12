Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for DocGo Inc. Cut by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for DocGo in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for DocGo’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DocGo’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.13 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

DCGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.93. DocGo has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $733,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of DocGo by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DocGo by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DocGo by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

