Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 53,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $326,543.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,312 shares of company stock valued at $738,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

