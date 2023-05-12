Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.12. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

