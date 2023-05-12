Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Rithm Capital Corp. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Rithm Capital in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RITM stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

