Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viad in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $248.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.43 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

VVI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of VVI opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. Viad has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 2,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 432,730 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,322,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 148,282 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 429,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 124,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 106,703 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

