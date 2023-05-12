Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Gap Up to $22.99

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.99, but opened at $24.69. Q2 shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 283,206 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,130 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Q2 by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.