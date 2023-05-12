Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Lifted by William Blair

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rover Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Rover Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rover Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.95 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Rover Group Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of ROVR opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.55. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the first quarter worth $606,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

