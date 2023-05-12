Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Cut by Analyst

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AZEK in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. UBS Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 281.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.60. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,540,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,647,000 after acquiring an additional 141,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,665,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,850,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,245,410. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

