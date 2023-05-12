Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

QRVO stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

