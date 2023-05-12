QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

