Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $171.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.33. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,898 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

See Also

