Raymond James Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares cut Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.29.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.04. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$39.48.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

