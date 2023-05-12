Raymond James & Associates Buys 5,155 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $34,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $148.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.40.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.