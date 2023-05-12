Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $278.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.