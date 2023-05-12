Raymond James & Associates Has $34.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $194.83 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

