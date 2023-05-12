Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,377 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Equifax worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,261,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Equifax stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

