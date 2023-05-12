Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.49% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $33,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

