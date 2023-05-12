Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,348 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $37,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after acquiring an additional 300,743 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 962,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

ROST opened at $102.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.