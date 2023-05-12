Raymond James Cuts Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target to C$11.25

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Slate Grocery REIT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $12.16.
Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile
Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
