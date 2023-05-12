Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

