Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $28,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

