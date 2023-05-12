Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Markel worth $29,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,373.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,302.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,308.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

