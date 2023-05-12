Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $29.33 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

Linde Stock Down 0.5 %

LIN stock opened at $367.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.87 and a 200-day moving average of $336.92. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

