Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $30.89 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MET opened at $51.23 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

