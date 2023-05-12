Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $32.11 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 501,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $32,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,636,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

