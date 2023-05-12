Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $32.31 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,526 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.73. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

