Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $26,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

