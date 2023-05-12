Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,720 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.80% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $29,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RWL opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

