Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,466 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $77.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

