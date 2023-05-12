Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,910 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.17 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.38.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.