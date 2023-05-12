Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 105,716 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,716 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.71% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $32,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.