Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 22,095 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $30,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.78 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

