Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prudential Financial Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

