Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,011 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $27,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $248.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.