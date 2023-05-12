Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 8,740 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $171.44 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.04.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,110. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

