Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.38.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.