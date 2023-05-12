Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $30,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $458.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $438.82 and its 200 day moving average is $432.69. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

