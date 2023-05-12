Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.9 %

O opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

