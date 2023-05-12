Reed’s (REED) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.25 Reed’s Competitors $6.90 billion $444.17 million 13.69

Analyst Recommendations

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 109 539 981 69 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential downside of 3.88%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.26, indicating that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.85% -0.93%

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

