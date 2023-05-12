Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 354,002 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

