Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report issued on Sunday, May 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.31 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Natixis acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

