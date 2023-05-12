Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down to $37.61

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.61, but opened at $33.95. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 899,519 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.36.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 786.70%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $584,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,729.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $107,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 18,496 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $584,288.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,729.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,916 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 854,755 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,050,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,532,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 191,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,763,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

