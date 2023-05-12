Reviewing Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33% Sisecam Resources 8.84% 17.56% 10.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 12,967.76 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.34 7.49

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Sisecam Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.91%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

Sisecam Resources beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. It operates through the Domestic and International geographic segments. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

