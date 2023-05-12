Reviewing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 76.01%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -78.10% N/A -41.92% ImmunityBio -173,569.58% N/A -117.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ImmunityBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $289.68 million 5.45 -$247.12 million ($1.21) -6.91 ImmunityBio $240,000.00 5,067.60 -$416.57 million N/A N/A

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats ImmunityBio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

